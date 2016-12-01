Russia Vladimir Putin's state of the nation address: 'We don't want confrontation with anyone' Add to ...
Video: Vladimir Putin's state of the nation address: 'We don't want confrontation with anyone'
Dec. 01 2016
President Vladimir Putin struck an unusually conciliatory tone in his annual state of the nation address, saying Moscow wanted to get on with the incoming U.S. administration and was looking to make friends not enemies.
