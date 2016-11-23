Netherlands Poem handwritten by Anne Frank sells for $147,000 Add to ...
Video: Poem handwritten by Anne Frank sells for $147,000
Nov. 23 2016
A poem handwritten by Anne Frank to a friend in 1942 has sold for $147,000 at an auction in the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Reuters |
