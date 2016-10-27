2 earthquakes rattle Italy, crumbling buildings Add to ...
Video: 2 earthquakes rattle Italy, crumbling buildings
Oct. 27 2016
Officials in central Italy began to assess the damage caused by a pair of strong earthquakes in the same region of central Italy hit by a deadly quake in August, as authorities scrambled to find housing for thousands of displaced residents.
