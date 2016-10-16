Africa Raw: Chibok girls reuinted with their parents after being captured by Boko Haram Add to ...
Video: Raw: Chibok girls reuinted with their parents after being captured by Boko Haram
Oct. 16 2016
A group of Nigerian parents were reunited on Sunday with 21 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram more than 2 years ago and freed in the first negotiated release organized by the government and the Islamic extremist group.
