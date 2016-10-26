Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Farmer creates giant Donald Trump portrait in corn field Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
AP Video |
Show Description
An Italian land artist has used his tractor to transform a field near the town of Verona into a giant portrait of US Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump. He also placed the word 'Ciao' in the bottom corner of his artwork.

Articles Related to this Story

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news