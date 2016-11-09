U.S. Election 2016 Recreational marijuana scores biggest wins yet Add to ...
Video: Recreational marijuana scores biggest wins yet
Nov. 09 2016
The campaign to legalize marijuana achieved a major breakthrough, with victories in at least six states on Election Day, including California. Three other states, Florida, Arkansas and North Dakota, voted to allow pot for medical purposes.
AP Video |
