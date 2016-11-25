Weather Northern Italy flooded extensively after being pelted with rain Add to ...
Video: Northern Italy flooded extensively after being pelted with rain
Nov. 25 2016
One person is missing after torrential rain batters northern Italy, prompting authorities to issue major flood warnings. Mana Rabiee reports.
Show Description
