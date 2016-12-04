Italy's Matteo Renzi says he will resign following referendum defeat Add to ...
Video: Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he will resign following referendum defeat
Dec. 04 2016
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a stinging defeat on Sunday in a referendum over his proposals for constitutional reform. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
