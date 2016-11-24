Iraq Workers face off against flames, fumes, and IS booby traps Add to ...
Video: Workers face off against flames, fumes, and IS booby traps
Nov. 24 2016
Iraqi workers near Mosul risk raging flames, toxic smoke and booby traps to extinguish burning oil wells that Islamic State militants set ablaze when they were driven out of the Qayyara oil fields. Mana Rabiee reports.
Reuters |
Show Description
