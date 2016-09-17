Russia and rebels cast doubt over Syria ceasefire Add to ...
Video: Russia and rebels cast doubt over Syria ceasefire
Sep. 17 2016
Russia and Syrian rebels cast doubt over the prospects for an increasingly shaky ceasefire, as Moscow says the situation on the ground is worsening and a senior insurgent warns the truce will not hold. Ashraf Fahim reports.
Reuters
