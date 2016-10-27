"Russia is not going to attack anyone": Putin Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: "Russia is not going to attack anyone": Putin
Oct. 27 2016
President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not going to attack anyone and is not trying to influence the U.S. presidential campaign.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not going to attack anyone and is not trying to influence the U.S. presidential campaign.