House Speaker Paul Ryan calls Trump's lewd comments 'a troubling situation' Add to ...
House Speaker Paul Ryan calls Trump's lewd comments 'a troubling situation'
Oct. 08 2016
Trump supporters yell "shame on you" after House Speaker Paul Ryan says he stands by his statement saying he was "sickened" by lewd comments from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at a major political event in Wisconsin.
