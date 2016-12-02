Politics South Korea to hold Park impeachment vote in parliament Add to ...
Video: South Korea to hold Park impeachment vote in parliament
Dec. 02 2016
South Korea's opposition parties say they'll hold a parliamentary impeachment vote on President Park Geun-hye next week, but may have to corral support from Park's own party to pull it off. Ryan Brooks reports.
