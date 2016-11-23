Afghanistan Saffron harvesting provides lifeline for unemployed women Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Saffron harvesting provides lifeline for unemployed women
Nov. 23 2016
Afghanistan's saffron industry is providing opportunities for the country's struggling economy, including employment prospects for women.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Afghanistan's saffron industry is providing opportunities for the country's struggling economy, including employment prospects for women.