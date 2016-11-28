Transportation San Francisco metro system hacked, riders get on free for a day Add to ...
Video: San Francisco metro system hacked, riders get on free for a day
Nov. 28 2016
Authorities are investigating a weekend cyber attack that crashed San Francisco's metro transit system, allowing passengers to ride for free. Linda So reports.
Reuters |
Show Description
