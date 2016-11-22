School bus driver charged after fatal bus crash in Tennessee Add to ...
Video: School bus driver charged after fatal bus crash in Tennessee
Nov. 22 2016
The driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed in Chattanooga, Tenn., killing at least five children, has been arrested and faces charges including vehicular homicide
