Science of 'exotic' states of matter lands Nobel physics prize Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Science of 'exotic' states of matter lands Nobel physics prize
Oct. 04 2016
Scientists David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz win the 2016 Nobel Prize for Physics for their studies of unusual states of matter. Jillian Kitchener reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Scientists David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz win the 2016 Nobel Prize for Physics for their studies of unusual states of matter. Jillian Kitchener reports.