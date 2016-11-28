Iraq Special forces on the lookout for hidden suicide bombers in Mosul Add to ...
Video: Special forces on the lookout for hidden suicide bombers in Mosul
Nov. 28 2016
Hundreds of Iraqis fleeing the besieged city of Mosul are checked by Iraqi special forces fearful of the threat posed by Islamic State, even in areas they control. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
