Video: Jeff Sessions accepts Trump's attorney general post
Nov. 18 2016
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's offer to serve as attorney general, according to a member of Trump's transition team. Nathan Frandino reports.
Reuters |
