Video: Shi'ite forces advance on western front towards I-S held Tal Afar
Nov. 28 2016
Paramilitary forces say they're moving closer to the Iraqi town of Tal Afar, which is held by Islamic State, and whose capture is a key part of the strategy to retake Mosul from I-S. Diane Hodges reports.
