Six-year-old boy shot in South Carolina schoolyard dies Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Six-year-old boy shot in South Carolina schoolyard dies
Oct. 01 2016
A six-year-old boy who was shot when a teenager opened fire at a South Carolina elementary school has died from his wounds. Gavino Garay reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A six-year-old boy who was shot when a teenager opened fire at a South Carolina elementary school has died from his wounds. Gavino Garay reports.