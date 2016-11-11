Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The prospect of a Donald Trump presidency has spooked some Americans and has many pondering a move north of the border. Canada's immigration and citizenship website crashed several times on election night as disappointed Hillary Clinton supporters flooded the site. But as Jon Erlichman reports, moving to Canada is much easier said than done.

