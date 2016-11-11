Immigration So you want to move to Canada, eh? Add to ...
Nov. 11 2016
The prospect of a Donald Trump presidency has spooked some Americans and has many pondering a move north of the border. Canada's immigration and citizenship website crashed several times on election night as disappointed Hillary Clinton supporters flooded the site. But as Jon Erlichman reports, moving to Canada is much easier said than done.
