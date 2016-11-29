Transportation Footage outside Colombian hospital following plane crash Add to ...
Video: Footage outside Colombian hospital following plane crash
Nov. 29 2016
A plane carrying 81 people crashed outside Medellin, Colombia on Monday night. The Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil was on board, on their way to a championship series. There are reports of survivors.
A plane carrying 81 people crashed outside Medellin, Colombia on Monday night. The Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil was on board, on their way to a championship series. There are reports of survivors.