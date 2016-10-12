A Canada-U.S. softwood trade war looms Add to ...
Video: A Canada-U.S. softwood trade war looms
Oct. 12 2016
A new trade war is looming as the softwood standstill agreement between Canada and the U.S. expires. Mark Warner, principal, MAAW Law discusses what's at stake
