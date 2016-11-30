Politics South Koreans hold candlelight protest against President Park Add to ...
Video: South Koreans hold candlelight protest against President Park
Nov. 30 2016
Tens of thousands of South Korean protesters light candles in Seoul to demand the resignation of President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal.
Reuters |
