U.S. ELECTION Obama tells Trump to 'stop whining' about U.S. elections being rigged

Oct. 18 2016 U.S. President Barack Obama urges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to "stop whining" about the Nov. 8 election being rigged.

Reuters | Oct. 18 2016