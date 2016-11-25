South Korea Students learn English from U.S. military in the DMZ Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Students learn English from U.S. military in the DMZ
Nov. 25 2016
South Korean students learn English from U.S. military in the heavily guarded zone that separates South and North Korea. Julie Noce reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
South Korean students learn English from U.S. military in the heavily guarded zone that separates South and North Korea. Julie Noce reports.