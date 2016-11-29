United States Suspect identified in Ohio State attack Add to ...
Video: Suspect identified in Ohio State attack
Nov. 29 2016
Authorities say university student Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing others nearby. A campus police officer confronted the man and shot him dead, police said.
Reuters |
