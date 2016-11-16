Syria Bashar al-Assad: Donald Trump could be 'Natural ally' Add to ...
Video: Bashar al-Assad: Donald Trump could be 'Natural ally'
Nov. 16 2016
Syrian President Bashar Assad says that US President-elect Donald Trump could be a "natural ally" to the Damascus government in its civil war.
