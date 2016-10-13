The Toronto Zoo holds a birthday celebration for two of its panda cubs Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: The Toronto Zoo holds a birthday celebration for two panda cubs Oct. 13 2016 The Toronto Zoo held a birthday celebration for the two pandas who are named Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 13 2016 Show Description The Toronto Zoo held a birthday celebration for the two pandas who are named Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue