Thousands demand Zuma's resignation Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Thousands demand Zuma's resignation
Nov. 02 2016
Protesters march in the South African capital Pretoria against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he step down over a string of corruption scandals
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Protesters march in the South African capital Pretoria against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he step down over a string of corruption scandals