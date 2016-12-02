Religion Thousands of Indonesian Muslims protest against Christian governor Add to ...
Video: Thousands of Indonesian Muslims protest against Christian governor
Dec. 02 2016
Tens of thousands of Indonesians poured into central Jakarta on Friday to protest against the capital's governor, who is being investigated for blasphemy.
Reuters |
