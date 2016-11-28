Syria Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances Add to ...
Video: Thousands uprooted in east Aleppo as Syrian army advances
Nov. 28 2016
Thousands of civilians in Aleppo flee after a rapid advance by the Syrian army and its allies break into the rebel-held eastern portion of the city. Gavino Garay reports.
Reuters |
