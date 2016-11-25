Japan Tokyo hit by first November snow in over half a century Add to ...
Video: Tokyo hit by first November snow in over half a century
Nov. 25 2016
The Japanese capital experiences its first November snow in 54 years, surprising residents and slowing rush hour trains.
Reuters |
