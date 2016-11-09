Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tom Mulcair wants Justin Trudeau to 'stand up' to Donald Trump

CP Video |
Tom Mulcair is demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau make it clear to Donald Trump that racism and sexism are not in line with Canadian values. The NDP leader says he isn't backing down from previous comments calling Trump "a fascist."

