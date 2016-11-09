U.S. Election 2016 Tom Mulcair wants Justin Trudeau to 'stand up' to Donald Trump Add to ...
Video: Tom Mulcair wants Justin Trudeau to 'stand up' to Donald Trump
Nov. 09 2016
Tom Mulcair is demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau make it clear to Donald Trump that racism and sexism are not in line with Canadian values. The NDP leader says he isn't backing down from previous comments calling Trump "a fascist."
