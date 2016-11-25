Conservatives accuse Liberals of 'muzzling' staff over fighter jet plans Add to ...
Video: Conservatives accuse Liberals of 'muzzling' staff over fighter jet plans
Nov. 25 2016
The Liberals are defending forcing 235 federal civil servants to sign a non-disclosure agreement over plans to replace Canada's fighter jets. Conservative MP Kelly McCauley says the government is "trying to hide" something.
CP Video |
