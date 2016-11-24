Road tolls a 'fair' way to fund transit according to Toronto mayor Add to ...
Video: Road tolls a 'fair' way to fund transit according to Toronto mayor
Nov. 24 2016
Toronto's mayor is proposing a toll of about $2 on two major highways leading into the city's downtown. John Tory says the fee would provide over $200 million a year to help fund infrastructure projects like public transit.
