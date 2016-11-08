Education Trudeau pledges $45 million to Simon Fraser University Add to ...
Video: Trudeau pledges $45 million to Simon Fraser University
Nov. 08 2016
Justin Trudeau says British Columbia will match $45 million in federal funding for a new building at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus. Trudeau says he hopes the facility helps Canada become a "world leader" in innovation.
