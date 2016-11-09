U.S. Election 2016 Trudeau pledges to work with Trump Add to ...
Video: Trudeau pledges to work with Trump
Nov. 09 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was looking forward to working with Donald Trump after the New York businessman won the U.S. presidency in a victory that could hurt Canada's exporters and wreck plans to impose a national carbon price. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Reuters |
