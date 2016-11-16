Politics Justin Trudeau praises 'true friendship' between Canadians and Cubans Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Justin Trudeau praises 'true friendship' between Canadians and Cubans
Nov. 16 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Havana Tuesday and sat down with President Raul Castro to discuss the progress of Cuban reforms. Trudeau spoke about building on the "true friendship" between Canadians and Cubans.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Havana Tuesday and sat down with President Raul Castro to discuss the progress of Cuban reforms. Trudeau spoke about building on the "true friendship" between Canadians and Cubans.