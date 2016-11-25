Politics Justin Trudeau responds to Conservative claims of 'selling access' Add to ...
Video: Justin Trudeau responds to Conservative claims of 'selling access'
Nov. 25 2016
Justin Trudeau says he hasn't been "associated" with the Pierre Elliot Trudeau foundation in many years. The Tories are continuing to ask questions about a major donor to the foundation who met the prime minister at a fundraiser.
