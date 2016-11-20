Trudeau says he'll miss Obama after president leaves office Add to ...
Video: Trudeau says he'll miss Obama after president leaves office
Nov. 20 2016
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama praised each other Sunday at the APEC summit in Peru. The prime minister said he'll 'miss' the outgoing U.S. president, but added he looks forward to working with the Donald Trump administration.
