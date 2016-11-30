Politics Justin Trudeau says two pipeline approvals good for 'all Canadians' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Justin Trudeau says two pipeline approvals good for 'all Canadians'
Nov. 30 2016
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly approved Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipeline expansions are "safe, responsible" projects. The federal government also announced Tuesday it was rejecting the Northern Gateway pipeline.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly approved Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipeline expansions are "safe, responsible" projects. The federal government also announced Tuesday it was rejecting the Northern Gateway pipeline.