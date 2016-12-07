Trudeau sheds tears over Syrian refugees Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trudeau sheds tears over Syrian refugees
Dec. 07 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wiped away tears during a televised reunion with a Syrian refugee on Friday, one year after welcoming him and his family at Toronto airport
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wiped away tears during a televised reunion with a Syrian refugee on Friday, one year after welcoming him and his family at Toronto airport