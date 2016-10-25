POLITICS Trudeau's patience tested as protests interrupt youth labour event Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Justin Trudeau's patience tested as protests interrupt youth labour event
Oct. 25 2016
Protesters turned their backs and some people fired angry questions towards Justin Trudeau at a youth labour forum Tuesday in Ottawa. The prime minister voiced some frustration, but thanked the crowd for "challenging" him.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Protesters turned their backs and some people fired angry questions towards Justin Trudeau at a youth labour forum Tuesday in Ottawa. The prime minister voiced some frustration, but thanked the crowd for "challenging" him.