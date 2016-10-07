Trump apologizes for lewd talk caught on tape in 2005 Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump apologizes for lewd talk caught on tape in 2005
Oct. 07 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump apologizes for lewd talk caught on live microphone in 2005. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump apologizes for lewd talk caught on live microphone in 2005. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.