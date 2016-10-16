Trump calls for drug testing of both himself and Clinton ahead of the final debate Add to ...
Video: Trump calls for drug testing of both himself and Clinton ahead of the final debate
Oct. 16 2016
Donald Trump is accusing rival Hillary Clinton of being on some kind of drug during the last debate and says that both candidates should be tested for substances ahead of the next one.
AP Video |
