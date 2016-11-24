White House Donald Trump calls for unity in online Thanksgiving address Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump calls for unity in online Thanksgiving address
Nov. 24 2016
President-elect Donald Trump called for unity in a Thanksgiving address posted on social media. In the message released Wednesday, Trump says the nation just finished a "long and bruising" campaign and that "tensions don't just heal overnight."
