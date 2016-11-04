U.S. Election 2016 Donald Trump calls jobs report "absolute disaster" Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump calls jobs report "absolute disaster"
Nov. 04 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called the October jobs report "an absolute disaster" at a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire.
