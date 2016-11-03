U.S. Election 2016 Donald Trump says Clinton e-mail investigation will last years Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump says Clinton e-mail investigation will last years
Nov. 03 2016
Donald Trump is saying that questions surrounding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server would follow her into the White House and she would "be under investigation for many years."
